EazyDiner aims to on-board 30,000 restaurants by end of FY24

By Shruti Mishra  Apr 3, 2023 9:46 PM IST (Published)
Restaurant table reservation, food discovery and payment platform, EazyDiner has raised Rs 40 crore in a fresh round of funding from DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund.

Apr 3, 2023 9:46 PM IST
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, founder Kapil Chopra said that they are adding about 1,000-1,500 restaurants every month and aims to reach 30,000 restaurants by end of FY24.
EazyDiner can be accessed and used at over 12,000 restaurants in India and Dubai and has also partnered with 18 leading banks. The venture claims it helps customers save close to 40-50 percent instantly on every meal.
Also Read: CII President Sanjiv Bajaj calls for institutionalised approach to funding India's startup space
Chopra added that the company's payment product PayEazy is profitable, and they do not plan to hive it off.
Watch video for more.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
