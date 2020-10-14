Startup EarlySalary launches 'Salary Card' powered by RuPay Updated : October 14, 2020 04:41 PM IST Powered by RuPay, the card comes with features that allow consumers the flexibility of setting up a dynamic credit limit to suit their shopping, medical, travel, entertainment, and other needs. Backed by advanced Machine Learning technologies and risk-oriented decision-making mechanisms, the 'Salary Card' is designed to serve as a secure payment mode to help consumers spend responsibly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.