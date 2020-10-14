  • SENSEX
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financials
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
EarlySalary launches 'Salary Card' powered by RuPay

October 14, 2020

Powered by RuPay, the card comes with features that allow consumers the flexibility of setting up a dynamic credit limit to suit their shopping, medical, travel, entertainment, and other needs.
Backed by advanced Machine Learning technologies and risk-oriented decision-making mechanisms, the 'Salary Card' is designed to serve as a secure payment mode to help consumers spend responsibly.
EarlySalary launches 'Salary Card' powered by RuPay

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

80% Wipro employees eligible for promotion, increments at pre-COVID levels

