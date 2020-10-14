EarlySalary launches 'Salary Card' powered by RuPay

The lending platform EarlySalary on Wednesday launched a 'Salary Card' in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to democratise the digital payments system.

The 'Salary Card' is a zero-touch digital card that will provide instant access for salaried professionals, enabling them to make instant purchases across thousands of merchants across India.

Powered by RuPay, the card comes with features that allow consumers the flexibility of setting up a dynamic credit limit to suit their shopping, medical, travel, entertainment, and other needs.

Speaking at the launch of EarlySalary's Salary Card, Akshay Mehrotra, chief executive officer, and co-founder at EarlySalary said, "EarlySalary aims to make credit access easier to India's digitally-savvy young generation, which drives the major consumption of products and internet services, especially during the pandemic period. The rise of zero-touch experience and the increasing credit demand, even from small towns and villages have inspired us to launch the Salary Card."

He further added, "We are happy to introduce the new revolutionary digital Salary Card that follows the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will democratise digital credit and payments to millions of Indians."

Backed by advanced Machine Learning technologies and risk-oriented decision-making mechanisms, the 'Salary Card' is designed to serve as a secure payment mode to help consumers spend responsibly. A customer can activate the card within seconds by accessing the EarlySalary mobile app.

Dilip Asbe, the chief executive officer of NPCI, said, "We at NPCI are working with several ecosystem players who are really looking at innovative payment solutions which are fast and simple yet secure."

"The payments industry, already one of the most dynamic sectors in financial services, continues to evolve, propelled by technological and operational innovations. India is becoming an exciting platform for the development and testing of new payment technologies. NPCI is finding innovative ways of extending digital credit to customers through our partners," Asbe said.