E-commerce company Meesho partners with Google Cloud to fuel digital transformation

By PTI  IST (Published)
Meesho will leverage Google Cloud's scalable and reliable infrastructure to drive operational efficiency, modernisation and scale for growth while delivering better performance and experience to its users.

Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced a strategic association with Google Cloud to drive its digital transformation journey. With this collaboration, Meesho expects to generate significant competitive advantage as it looks to build an AI-first supplier experience, better user acquisition strategies and a personalised shopping experience for the next billion e-commerce users in the country, according to a joint statement.
"Meesho teams up with Google Cloud for faster innovation at scale," the statement said. Meesho will leverage Google Cloud's scalable and reliable infrastructure to drive operational efficiency, modernisation and scale for growth while delivering better performance and experience to its users.
Google Cloud will also enable Meesho to advance its AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) capabilities across its value chain to augment business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimisation. "This will enable further personalisation of shopping experience for a user base composed of about 50 percent new to e-commerce consumers," it said.
"Through this partnership, we aim to deliver streamlined and reliable performance for merchants and consumers with reduced latency, even during peak times," Sanjeev Barnwal, Founder and CTO of Meesho said. "Google Cloud will help Meesho gain faster insights with data, predict future outcomes with AI, and create dynamic, memorable customer experiences," Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud - India said.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
