Dunzo defers June salaries for employees, no layoffs, says sources

Grocery delivery platform Dunzo has decided to defer less than 50 percent of the salary of its employees for the month of June, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources close to the company.

The development comes after the quick commerce platform cut its workforce by 30 percent, meaning close to 300 employees were laid off in April in its second round of job cuts. Dunzo had also secured funding worth $75 million and both moves were targeted at the delivery platform turning profitable before its initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.