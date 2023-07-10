CNBC TV18
Dunzo defers June salaries for employees, no layoffs, says sources

Dunzo defers June salaries for employees, no layoffs, says sources

Dunzo defers June salaries for employees, no layoffs, says sources
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Jul 10, 2023 6:57:54 PM IST (Published)

The development comes after the quick commerce platform cut its workforce by 30 percent, meaning close to 300 employees were laid off in April in its second round of job cuts.

Grocery delivery platform Dunzo has decided to defer less than 50 percent of the salary of its employees for the month of June, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources close to the company.

The development comes after the quick commerce platform cut its workforce by 30 percent, meaning close to 300 employees were laid off in April in its second round of job cuts. Dunzo had also secured funding worth $75 million and both moves were targeted at the delivery platform turning profitable before its initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.
While reports suggest that the decision was primarily due the company facing issues managing its cashflows, sources close to the company told CNBC-TV18 said, the company was not struggling financially and the move has been made due to certain shift in priorities within the company.
