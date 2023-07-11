This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Dukaan co-founder Suumit Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service.

The Generative AI revolution is fast-changing the way startups operate in India. With Lightspeed and Matrix-backing, Dukaan is becoming the latest to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automation of roles that were traditionally human, especially customer service support.

In a Twitter thread on July 10, the startup’s co-founder Suumit Shah revealed that 90 percent of the customer support staff were found redundant after integrating an AI chatbot.

Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service, after shifting focus away from Kiranas to direct-to-consumer brands (D2C) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Earlier in March, the startup which helps merchants set up e-commerce stores, cut 57 jobs across all departments, as the funding winter showed no signs of relenting and conserving costs became a priority for startups across the board.

Referring to the current state of the economy, he further tweeted, “Startups are prioritising profitability over striving to become unicorns, and so are we. It's less magical, sure, but at least it pays the bills!”

“Customer Support had been a struggle for us since long and fixing it felt like an opportunity to me,” he added. The solution to the “struggle” was Dukaan's own AI assistant, which could answer customer queries instantly and precisely.

CNBC-TV18 spoke with Dukaan’s co-founder Suumit Shah. Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

In terms of financial costs and savings, what kind of efficiency has AI brought in?

Our AI chatbot led to a reduction in the time to first respond from one minute 44 seconds to an instant. Additionally, the resolution time was reduced from 2 hours 13 minutes to just 3 minutes 12 seconds. This efficiency gains not only improved customer satisfaction but also led to over 85 percent cost reduction.

Outside of customer support, what are the other potential use cases for AI at Dukaan?

AI has a wide range of applications outside customer support. These include data analysis and insights, predictive modelling, automation of repetitive tasks, personalised marketing, risk assessment and management, and many more. In each of these areas, AI can bring about similar efficiency gains and cost savings.

In the Twitter thread, you said, “Customer Support had been a struggle for us for long.” What was the biggest challenge you were facing and what was the big deal — response, resolution or escalation?

Pre-AI, we were sending out generic responses to the customers who were expecting a precise solution for the problem. We also saw inefficient collaboration with the product and tech team on the insight's customer support received from real customers. The creation of unnecessary tickets for the issues that didn’t exist was another problem along with delayed responses or lack of availability during night hours — these are some of the issues which I can think of.

Let’s just say the big deal is “time”. Earlier, it took a significant amount of “time” to respond to and resolve customer queries, which could have led to customer dissatisfaction. The same goes for resolutions and escalation as well.

We are living in a time where people are expecting groceries to be delivered to them within 15 minutes, so you can imagine the level of expectations of the seller who is facing issues with the platform and his problem is taking hours to get resolved — you’d hate that too right.

What are the challenges that AI has not been able to resolve and where do you need to do more work?

I honestly don’t think we’ve spent enough time to explore the capabilities of AI fully yet because every single day there's a new AI tool or tech popping up, solving problems, improving efficiency and helping people save costs.

However, generally speaking, AI still struggles with understanding context and emotion fully, dealing with complex or unique customer queries, and providing a personalised touch that a human agent can — these are areas where more work is needed to improve AI capabilities, I guess.

The AI chatbot, which was developed by the startup’s Lead Data Scientist Ojasvi Yadav initially answered common questions about Dukaan instantly and accurately, but fell short on account-specific questions like "Why has my payout been pending for two days?"

"Once this was resolved, the AI chatbot named ‘Lina’, went on to revolve at least 200 live chats and 1,400 support tickets within 24 hours," Shah wrote.

From there, the team at Dukaan thought, “How difficult would it be to build a platform that will give everyone their own Lina-like AI assistant?"

Extending the startup’s proposition of helping merchants with zero programming skills set up e-commerce stores, Dukaan launched BOT9.ai, which claims to help build a business’ AI assistant in 30 seconds and reduce your customer support costs by 90 percent.

Founded in 2020 by Suumit Shah, Subhash Choudhary and Kaustub Pandey, Dukaan is backed by the likes of Lightspeed India and Matrix Partners India, among others, and has raised about $17 million in funding.