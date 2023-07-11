This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

5 Min Read
Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Dukaan co-founder Suumit Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service.
The Generative AI revolution is fast-changing the way startups operate in India. With Lightspeed and Matrix-backing, Dukaan, is becoming the latest to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automation of roles that were traditionally human, especially customer service support.
In a Twitter thread on July 10, the startup’s co-founder Suumit Shah revealed that 90 percent of the customer support staff were found redundant after integrating an AI chatbot.
Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service, after shifting focus away from Kiranas to direct-to-consumer brands (D2C) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot.Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely.The results?Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12sCustomer support costs reduced by ~85%Here's how's we did it 🧵— Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) July 10, 2023