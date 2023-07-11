This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

The Generative AI revolution is fast-changing the way startups operate in India. With Lightspeed and Matrix-backing, Dukaan, is becoming the latest to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automation of roles that were traditionally human, especially customer service support.

We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely.The results?Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12sCustomer support costs reduced by ~85%Here's how's we did it 🧵— Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) July 10, 2023

Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service, after shifting focus away from

Kiranas

to direct-to-consumer brands (D2C) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).