CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsThis Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs

This Indian startup adopted AI for customer service and cost cuts — But, not without layoffs
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shruti Malhotra  Jul 11, 2023 4:11:56 PM IST (Updated)

Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Dukaan co-founder Suumit Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service.

The Generative AI revolution is fast-changing the way startups operate in India. With Lightspeed and Matrix-backing, Dukaan, is becoming the latest to announce the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the automation of roles that were traditionally human, especially customer service support.  

In a Twitter thread on July 10, the startup’s co-founder Suumit Shah revealed that 90 percent of the customer support staff were found redundant after integrating an AI chatbot. 
Clarifying that there have been no fresh layoffs at the startup, Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the job cuts mentioned on the Twitter thread refer to the downsising undertaken last September, when it let go 23 employees in customer service, after shifting focus away from Kiranas to direct-to-consumer brands (D2C) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X