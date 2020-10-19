Dukaan raises $6 million in seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India, Lightspeed India

Dukaan, an app that allows offline stores to sell their products and services online has raised $6 million in seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India Partners.

The startup also saw participation from angel investors including Haresh Chawla (Founding CEO Network18, Viacom18), Ryan Hoover (Founder, Weekend Fund and Product Hunt), Jitendra Gupta (Founder, Jupiter), Shashank Kumar (Founder, Razorpay), Sandeep Tandon (Founder, Freecharge), Prabhkiran Singh (Founder, Bewakoof.com) and Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred).

With this infusion of capital, Dukaan will continue to expand geographic operations and enhance its product suite to help merchants widen their digital footprint and grow their business online, it said.

Founded in 2020 by Suumit Shah, Subhash Choudhary, Kaustub Pandey and Anurag Meena, Dukaan is a DIY platform that enables small retailers to set up an online store within 30 seconds.

Each merchant gets a unique store link on which they can showcase their products or services and further share this link with customers over social media channels.

“Our mission is to enable each and every small retailer to launch, compete and grow their business online, without ever worrying about technology," said Suumit Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Dukaan.

The startup claims to have ramped up to over 2.7 million merchants across India in a short duration since its launch.

Dukaan’s stores have generated over 600,000 orders in the last three months, generating a total gross merchandise value of over Rs 100 crore, it said.