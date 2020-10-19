Startup Dukaan raises $6 million in seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India, Lightspeed India Updated : October 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST The startup claims to have ramped up to over 2.7 million merchants across India in a short duration since its launch. Dukaan’s stores have generated over 600,000 orders in the last three months, generating a total gross merchandise value of over Rs 100 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.