Business DPIIT asks regulators like RBI, SEBI, others to set up startup cells within institutions Updated : February 18, 2020 05:20 PM IST DPIIT, which falls under the aegis of commerce and industry ministry, has written to the RBI, SEBI, as well as, tax bodies such as the CBDT and CBIC regarding this. According to the sources, the department has sent out letters to these regulators over the past few weeks. This idea, the DPIIT secretary said, was discussed at the Global Venture Capital Summit held in Goa in December.