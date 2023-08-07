CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsDisprz raises $30M in Series C to develop Generative AI solutions to help enterprises with skilling

Disprz raises $30M in Series C to develop Generative AI solutions to help enterprises with skilling

Disprz raises $30M in Series C to develop Generative AI solutions to help enterprises with skilling
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Akhil V  Aug 7, 2023 12:43:52 PM IST (Published)

In addition to the Generative AI push, Disprz plans to deepen its presence in emerging markets where it already operates, including India, The Middle East and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the company aims to expand into the US market.

Corporate learning and skilling startup Disprz has raised $30 million in its Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital Group and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL) with participation from Kae Capital, KOIS and Dallas Venture Capital.

The funds raised in the round will be utilised for global market expansion and product development, including the integration of Generative AI across the learning and skilling cycle.
The company in a statement said the funding will also fuel investment into the next wave of innovation powered by Generative AI and cognitive sciences, enabling personalised content creation, content discovery, and skills intelligence, helping organisations make the shift to skill-based talent management.
“With the world ready to be disrupted by generative AI and with organisations increasingly realising that upskilling and reskilling are not the mandate of just HR but every function, we are ready to steer towards becoming India's first centaur (profitable $100 million company) in our platform category in the next four to five years,” said Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder & CEO, Disprz.
To further its Generative AI capabilities, the company plans to expand its global team, hire data scientists, and skill scientists, and software engineers.
Founded by Subramanian Viswanathan and Kuljit Chadha in 2015, Disprz helps companies with skill-based talent management for knowledge workers and learning-driven performance improvement for frontline workers.
The company works with 350 organisations around the world with 2.8 million users. ICICI Bank, Amazon, Indian Oil, Bajaj Allianz, Ather Energy, HDFC Life, Starbucks, AIA, PETRONAS, Sharaf DG, Neom, Rivoli, Kotak Life Insurance, and others are among the customers.
In addition to the Generative AI push, Disprz plans to deepen its presence in emerging markets where it already operates, including India, The Middle East and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the company aims to expand into the US market.
“Disprz has established its presence in every continent. With this funding, our focus extends to some of the world's fastest-growing markets, including India, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the US,” said Kuljit Chadha, Co-Founder & COO, Disprz.
In addition to market expansion and product development with Generative AI, Disprz aims to form strategic partnerships and make acquisitions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

StartupsYoung Turks

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X