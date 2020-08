With the global pandemic altering lifestyle and eating out habits, dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform Dineout has launched contactless ‘Takeaway’ on their app.

This will enable users to pre-order food and choose for safe self-pick-up from their favourite restaurants. With an initial launch featuring more than 5,000 restaurants across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nagpur and Vadodara, these services will be available in over 10,000 restaurants by September this year, the company said in a statement today.

The startup also claims that 80 percent of top delivery brands have signed up for contactless takeaway services from Dineout, creating a new revenue channel for restaurants and an opportunity to grow and sustain during this transition.

With this contactless takeaway services, food lovers get access to popular restaurants like Mamagoto, Farzi cafe, Cafe Delhi Heights, QLA, Havmor, The Deli, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, China Gate, Urban Tadka, Pop Tates, Empire Restaurant, among others.

Diners can also pick-up their food at specially created drive-thru windows or curbside at partner restaurants and malls for a safer contactless experience. These drive-thrus are available to experience at DLF shopping malls in NCR region.

To further ease availing of offers at restaurants, Dineout users can now enjoy instant discounts of up to 25 percent of the total bill on payments using Dineout Pay.

Premium restaurants at ITC Maurya, Roseate House, Le Meridien, Four Seasons Bangalore, Andaz Hotel, Intercontinental Chennai, JW Marriott, Holiday Inn Chennai & Leela Palace Bangalore & more are offering special 15 percent off on takeaways and home delivery exclusively to Gourmet Passport members, a premiere membership of Dineout.

Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder & CEO, Dineout, said, “In the last 4 months, we at Dineout have focused on increasing our offerings for both our diners and restaurant partners keeping their safety and growth at the centre of everything we do. We are urging our users to keep distance from people, but not with food!”

“With the introduction of contactless Takeaway services, our users can now enjoy food from their favourite restaurants in the safest way possible and also help our restaurant partners increase their offerings on the Dineout app to stay relevant in these challenging times. Our goal is to make Dineout the go-to app for all dining occasions."

Ankit Chona, founder of Havmor, said, “With Dineout as our partner, we are working to improve the end to end customer experience with Takeaways because a lot of diners still are not very comfortable dining out. We are laying more focus towards food that travels well, that is value for money, fresh and delicious.”

Rahul Khanna, director, Azure Hospitality, said, “Takeaways are picking up but we do not think it is a permanent trend. Having said that, in a covid scenario, it's a viable alternative. Through Takeaways on Dineout, we are finding means to engage with our guests providing them with ways to enjoy our food as the market evolves.”

Devesh Rawat, GM, Marriott Hotel Indore, said, "Takeaway has become a significant part of our F&B portfolio in times like this when dine-in services are completely shut. It is a new revenue stream that contributes 25 to 30% of our overall revenue and with Dineout partnership we expect it to go up further."