Digital insurance startup ACKO turns unicorn; raises $255 mn in Series D

Direct-to-consumer insurance startup ACKO has turned unicorn after raising a $255 million Series D funding led by private equity majors General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity.

The funding round also saw participation from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Lightspeed, a global technology focused investment firm. Existing investors Intact Ventures and Munich Re Ventures too invested in the round. Barclays was the exclusive financial advisor to ACKO on this fundraise.

With this fresh influx of capital, the startup’s valuation has soared to $1.1 billion. The transaction however is subject to approval by insurance regulator IRDAI.

Last year, ACKO had raised $60 million led by Munich Re Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital arm of Munich Reinsurance.

In 2020, the Insurtech sector attracted deals worth more than $7 billion globally, according to a BCG report, making it one of the fastest-growing sub-sectors in fintech.

In January, Digit became the first startup unicorn of 2021 after it raised Rs 135 crore led by existing private equity investors A91 Partners, Faering Capital and TVS Capital valuing it at $1.9 billion.

And not just funding, the insuretech firms are also going for an IPO. Online insurance platform Policybazaar is all set to open for subscription on November 1.

Founded in 2016, ACKO specialises as a provider of retail motor insurance for drivers and transportation services. In 2020, it also diversified its product mix to include health insurance. Along with retail policyholders, the insurer also offers health covers to Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Ola, Urban Company and others. In addition, ACKO covers nearly a million gig workers in the country through partnerships with companies including Zomato and Swiggy.

“We have succeeded on the auto front and will continue to scale and innovate in our flagship auto insurance business,” said Varun Dua, ACKO’s founder & CEO.

The startup said it will invest over $150 million in the health business in the near future and scale its team, particularly within technology, product and data science.

“We believe health insurance products, claims innovation and a deeply connected ecosystem of health services that improve health outcomes for customers are today’s most urgent needs,” added Dua.

Unlike peers such as Policybazaar and Coverfox, ACKO make its own insurance policies as a general insurance company.

ACKO currently has over 70 million customers, clocking a run rate of nearly $150 million in premiums. Its flagship retail health insurance product is due to launch by early next year.

“We believe that ACKO, with its disruptive business model and strength in execution, has the potential to emerge as an insurer-of-choice for the 100 million-strong digitally-native Indian customer base over the next decade and can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of insurance in India,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director at General Atlantic.