Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy secures additional funding of $18 million

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy announced on Wednesday that it has secured additional funding of $18 million from the existing investors Quadria Capital, Lightrock, and TEAMFund. In February 2022, MediBuddy raised $125 million during its Series-C funding.

“The recent additional funding puts MediBuddy in a solid position to ... achieve its ambitious growth targets over the next three years. A ... portion of these funds shall be ... channelled into strategic acquisitions and fortifying its existing offerings,” the company said in a statement.

Satish Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO of MediBuddy, told CNBC-TV18 that the platform has raised $200 million to date and is currently valued at close to $500 million. MediBuddy also acquired two companies recently — Clinix and vHealth — and will look at chronic disease management product and solutions companies for potential acquisitions. It is in conversation with two companies for acquisition at the moment, Kannan said.

MediBuddy’s focus, at present, is profitability, according to Kannan. “In the last couple of years, we focused on aggressive growth and now we will focus on profitability. We will turn profitable within two quarters of turning EBITDA positive,” he added.

Kannan also hinted at possible hiring for areas where the company needs new skills or capabilities. The company has close to 2,000 employees as of FY23, which is a jump from the 1,500 employees in FY22.