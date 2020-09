Servify, a device lifecycle management platform, has raised $23 million in Series C round of funding led by its existing investor Iron Pillar, an India focused venture growth investor.

All existing investors Blume, Beenext and Tetrao SPF also participated in the round. Additionally, funds managed by Global Alternatives Investor 57 Stars, multiple strategic investors like Sparkle Fund (an investment arm of DMI Finance), SF Roofdeck Capital LLC (Investment arm of Silicon Valley Investment Bank FT Partners), Go Ventures (investment arm of Go PLC, a Maltese integrated telecommunications company) and Madhu Kela Family Office also joined this round.

“It is very satisfying as we have more than quadrupled our revenue in 2020 till date, and raised funds for expansion even during the tough economic climate,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.

The company plans to use this capital for further global expansion after revenue quadrupled in 2020.

Founded in 2015, the Mumbai-headquartered Servify runs Device Protection programs for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, Airtel to name a few. The firm also runs device exchange/buyback programs for Apple, Samsung and OnePlus across their authorised sales channels.