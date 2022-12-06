Dessert brand Get-A-Way raises $2 million from Sky Gate Hospitality, parent company of Biryani by Kilo

The startup appeared on Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore from the investors, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh.
Healthy dessert brand Get-A-Way announced on Tuesday that it raised funding of around $2 million from Sky Gate hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo. The startup appeared on Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore from the investors, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh.
Get-A-Way was founded by Jash Shah and Pashmi Shah — siblings who quit their corporate marketing jobs in FMCG and Fashion — along with their mother, Jimmy Shah, a serial entrepreneur. The brand offers an array of desserts such as high-protein ice creams, low calories kulfis, popsicles, ice cream sandwiches and more. It also said that healthy cakes and vegan ice creams will be launched soon.
“At Get-A-Way, our aim is to make desserts that are healthy yet outrageously tasty. We have a deep-rooted conviction to change how people eat, without feeling guilty about giving in. We are thrilled to have partnered with Biryani by Kilo who also believes strongly in product innovation & consumer-centric approach. These funds will enable us to innovate in terms of product, build an extremely agile distribution and create brand awareness,” said Jash Shah Co-Founder & CEO, Get-A-Way.
"We as an F&B brand are always looking to push the boundaries and release innovative products for our consumers. With the extension of our strategic partnership with Get-A-Way, we will now have an array of healthy dessert options for our patrons to choose from. This strategic partnership extends Get-A-Way ice cream and dessert assortment to BBK 100+ outlets distribution channels and will diversify the brand's retail footprint too” said, Kaushik Roy - Founder & CEO, Biryani By Kilo
“With this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of delectable biryani with sumptuous desserts. With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling Get-A-Way to become category creators as well as category leaders in several emerging categories.” said, Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani by Kilo
Get-A-Way added that it plans to use the fresh capital to hire talent, expand manufacturing capabilities, widen its product portfolio and create a robust sales channel. They also plan on launching healthy cakes, vegan ice creams and many more interesting products in the next couple of months. In continuation with this, the brand also said it plans to expand into new territories like the Middle East in 2023.
