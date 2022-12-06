Dessert brand Get-A-Way raises $2 million from Sky Gate Hospitality, parent company of Biryani by Kilo

The startup appeared on Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore from the investors, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh.

Healthy dessert brand Get-A-Way announced on Tuesday that it raised funding of around $2 million from Sky Gate hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo. The startup appeared on Shark Tank India season 1 and bagged an investment of Rs 1 crore from the investors, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover and Vineeta Singh.

Get-A-Way was founded by Jash Shah and Pashmi Shah — siblings who quit their corporate marketing jobs in FMCG and Fashion — along with their mother, Jimmy Shah, a serial entrepreneur. The brand offers an array of desserts such as high-protein ice creams, low calories kulfis, popsicles, ice cream sandwiches and more. It also said that healthy cakes and vegan ice creams will be launched soon.

“At Get-A-Way, our aim is to make desserts that are healthy yet outrageously tasty. We have a deep-rooted conviction to change how people eat, without feeling guilty about giving in. We are thrilled to have partnered with Biryani by Kilo who also believes strongly in product innovation & consumer-centric approach. These funds will enable us to innovate in terms of product, build an extremely agile distribution and create brand awareness,” said Jash Shah Co-Founder & CEO, Get-A-Way.

"We as an F&B brand are always looking to push the boundaries and release innovative products for our consumers. With the extension of our strategic partnership with Get-A-Way, we will now have an array of healthy dessert options for our patrons to choose from. This strategic partnership extends Get-A-Way ice cream and dessert assortment to BBK 100+ outlets distribution channels and will diversify the brand's retail footprint too” said, Kaushik Roy - Founder & CEO, Biryani By Kilo

“With this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of delectable biryani with sumptuous desserts. With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling Get-A-Way to become category creators as well as category leaders in several emerging categories.” said, Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani by Kilo