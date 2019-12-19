Despite IPO flameouts, 2019 sets record for US unicorn births
Updated : December 19, 2019 12:35 PM IST
The surge in the number of new unicorns is mostly due to the record amounts of venture capital being put to work.
So far this year 66 venture capital-backed unicorns were minted in the United States versus 58 in 2018.
