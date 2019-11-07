Delhivery in talks with Blue Dart, Gati to acquire B2B operations, says report

Sources say one of India’s newest unicorns Delhivery is talks with Blue Dart and Gati to acquire their B2B operations, reported LiveMint.

“Delhivery’s focus is mostly on the e-commerce segment and has shown healthy growth... It’s not an unusual idea to look out for M&As. And since Blue Dart has a pretty strong franchise business in India, it is attractive to Delhivery from a B2B business perspective," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The development comes, the report said, after the Gurugram based startup raised $413 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, along with Carlyle Group and Fosun International. The company, which is now valued at $1.5 billion, is interested in Blue Dart since the later has a strong franchise operation in the country, a source told media.

According to a 2018 report by CARE Ratings, India’s logistics industry is expected to be worth $215 billion by 2020-21.