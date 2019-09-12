Business
Delhi-NCR emerges as the new startup capital with 10 unicorns
Updated : September 12, 2019 01:20 PM IST
At least one new unicorn has emerged each year in the NCR region since 2013, showed the study.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more