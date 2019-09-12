Delhi-NCR emerges as the new startup capital with 10 unicorns

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the largest start-up ecosystem in the country, according to a study by the Delhi-NCR chapter of TiE, a global not-for-profit organisation and consulting firm Zinnov. As per the study, Delhi-NCR is home to 10 unicorns, over 7000 startups and has a cumulative private market valuation of $50 billion.

The region has witnessed the emergence of at least one new unicorn every year since 2013, the study revealed. According to the data, Bengaluru comes second in the list with nine unicorns followed by Mumbai and Pune that are home to two unicorns each. Tamil Nadu capital Chennai is home to one unicorn.