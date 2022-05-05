Delhi govt approves startup policy with eye on youth, forms 20-member task force

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a startup policy which seeks to provide the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies and formed a 20-member task force for the purpose, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. He also said the ‘Business Blaster’ programme, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas with seed money from the government.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.