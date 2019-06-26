Delhi government, Rocky Mountain Institute launch electric vehicle pilot for freight transport

Delhi government and Rocky Mountain Institute have announced a pilot project for freight transport called Deliver Electric Delhi.

Over 30 companies have participated in this last-mile urban delivery project with the goal of inducting up to 1,000 electric vehicles in the city under the pilot over the next 12 months.

A joint initiative by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC-Delhi) and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), the project will document and analyse the performance of electric vehicles for urban deliveries.

Participants in the pilot working group include ecommerce firms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Flipkart, Grofers, Uber Eats and Zomato, while vehicle aggregators and logistics firms such as Amplus Solar, Areon, Blue Dart Express, DOT, Efleet Logix and GATI.

Among electric vehicles manufacturers, there are Altigreen PL, Euler Motors, Evy Mobility, Hero Electric, Jitendra EV, Li-ions Elektrik, Mahindra Electric, Onnbikes, Shigan Evoltz, Tata Motors, Tork Motors and Va-yu.

Charge Station Providers: Delta Group, Magenta Power, Charge-Zone, Sun Mobility while in DISCOMs, BSES Rajdhani Power, BSES Yamuna Power, Tata Power Limited have participated.