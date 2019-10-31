Delhi-based legal tech start-up Lawyered raises $100,000 from angel investors

Lawyered, a Delhi-based legal tech start-up, has raised $100,000 from a clutch of angel investors. The successful fundraising will help the firm expedite product development, which will enable sustained discoverability for its customers, the company said in a statement.

The fresh funds will also be used to expand market base and clinch new partnerships and collaborations.

Himanshu Gupta.

Lawyered is a legal-tech discovery platform, which was a part of India Accelerator’s Summer 2018 cohort. Lawyered helps companies, startups, business owners and individuals connect to a legal professional matching their requirements through their platform. It also helps legal professionals in their online and offline outreach enabling them to attain more clients. The company says it doesn’t take service charges or commission.

The angel investors include Pramendra Tomar, Group General Counsel at Apollo International Limited, Ratish Pandey, ex-General Manager at Bose Corporation, Munish Bhatia, ex-CSC and GM at IAC and Sumit Aggarwal, owner of Rainbows.