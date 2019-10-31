Business
Delhi-based legal tech start-up Lawyered raises $100,000 from angel investors
Updated : October 31, 2019 06:40 PM IST
Lawyered helps companies, startups, business owners and individuals connect to a legal professional matching their requirements.
The fresh funds will also be used to expand market base and clinch new partnerships and collaborations.
