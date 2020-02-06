Associate Partners
Defence Expo 2020: Bengaluru startup builds India's first indigenous sniper rifle prototypes

Updated : February 06, 2020 04:26 PM IST

Three-year-old SSS Defence is one of the rare triumphs for an Indian company in a sector that has long relied on foreign forces for weapons technology and manufacture and could potentially boost Modi’s Make in India push
SSS Defence said a small arms unit will shortly start operations in Bengaluru and an ammunition plant will be commissioned in 2021 from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.
