Dallas Venture Capital, T-Hub partner to help startups in Telangana scale up

India and US-based Dallas Venture Capital on Friday, January 13, announced the DVC India Fund as well as partnership with T-Hub, with the aim to scout startups in Telangana and help them scale their businesses. The venture capital firm said it would be working closely with existing as well as new portfolio companies to that end. The startups will receive support to create innovative technology that meets global market needs, increase their IT infrastructure efficiency as well as the team's productivity and improve their top-line performance, DVC said in a statement.

DVC and T-Hub signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to mentor Hyderabad-based startups.

Telangana's IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said he was thrilled to be at T-Hub for the announcement of the DVC India Fund launch. "This partnership between two promising institutions aims to make Telangana a leading IT hub. Our state has great potential to meet the growing demands of the global IT industry. Organisations such as DVC and T-Hub, with their expertise and understanding of the international market, will be able to maximise the success of startups not only in Telangana but across India." he said.

Talking about the DVC India Fund, its Managing Director Dayakar Puskoor said the best of the B2B SaaS startups are being minted in India, and as a cross-border VC, Dallas Venture Capital is uniquely positioned to help startups scale globally via the DVC Advantage Programme.

"T-Hub is committed to rigorously enhancing the investment capacity of Telangana in deserving Indian startups based out of Hyderabad. With our strategically planned partnership with DVC, we are hopeful that startups will get an opportunity to learn from DVC’s vast pool of mentor experts, access to networks and elite resources," said T-Hub's CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali.

The venture capital firm's Co-Founder and Director Abidali Neemuchwala said this year is going to face a tough macro-economic environment, but global enterprises are at an early stage of the digital transformation journey. "Hence, at DVC, we are optimistic about startups helping enterprises digitally transform and solving real-world problems for them. We aim to help these startups scale their growth and reach a global forum of investors and advisors," he added.

T-Hub has impacted more than 2,000 startups via its programmes and initiatives so far, and has over 600 global as well as national corporate partners. The statement said that T-hub has provided 2,000 mentor connects to help startups scale, so far.