Curefoods founder keen on developing a major F&B enterprise, prioritises offline footprint

Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, explained that 90 percent of the funding raised was equity, with the remaining 10 percent being debt. He also mentioned that Curefoods is about to turn profitable and does not require much more funding.

House of brands startup Curefoods bagged Rs 300 crore recently in a mix of equity and debt. The round was led by Binny Bansal's fund with other firms like Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures and Ask Finance also participating. The startup plans to use the funds to expand geographically and diversify into the offline space. To discuss the company's growth plans Startup Street spoke to Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods.

Nagori explained that 90 percent of the funding raised was equity, with the remaining 10 percent being debt. He also mentioned that Curefoods is about to turn profitable and does not require much more funding.

“The aim for raising this smaller round this year because we are about to turn profitable so we don’t need a lot of money but we raised this round to be able to experiment with the offline footprint. Our online food business is pretty established.”

Nagori believes that there is an opportunity to build a large food and beverage (F&B) play, and he does not want to miss out on the offline aspect of it.

Read Here | Agritech start-up WayCool starts a subsidiary to market over a hundred FMCG products

Bira 91's Mysuru brewery becomes India's first net zero brewery-- in track with the company's mission to zero. Bira 91 aims to become India's first net zero beer company by 2025. The Mysuru brewery has achieved this milestone through a 360-degree plan to reduce energy use and transition to a 100 percent clean unit. The beer maker has outlined four key areas to achieve its mission to zero initiative that was launched last year.

Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of the company spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh about their partnership with Kirin Holdings and the milestones they have reached.

Watch accompanying video for more