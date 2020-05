Health and wellness startup Cure.fit that runs Cult fitness centres, health food through Eat.fit and mental health programmes through Mind.fit has had a rough week. The startup has decided to shut operations in small towns across India and the UAE due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses.

The company has said that it will downsize its employee base and the co-founders, Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, would take a 100 percent pay cut.

Cure.fit also said that all employees affected by the downsizing have been given a severance package and extended health insurance. It has created a Rs 2 crore fund to support affected employees.

The allocation kicked up a storm on social media with many questioning why the company’s fund did not match the Rs 5 crore donation it made towards the PM Care and other relief funds.

In a conversation on CNBC-TV18’s Startup Street, Bansal said, “Let me clarify. This is a very small portion of what we are doing for our employees. Our total funds set aside to pay for all our trainers for the next six months is in the excess of Rs 25 crore. The employees that are being affected, the salaries we have paid for the past two months and severance is an additional Rs 5 crore. So, Rs 30 crore is only for our trainer base. This Rs 2 crore was just above and beyond that many of our employees and management team members have contributed as an emergency fund. So if the severance is not sufficient, say there is a medical emergency or an education situation where they need a one-time help, this emergency fund will help [employees].”