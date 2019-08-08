Cure.fit announces plans to open fitness centres in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 scrapped

Health and fitness start-up cure.fit on Thursday announced plans to open its fitness centres in Kashmir after the Union government scrapped Article 370 from the state and bifurcated it into two union territories â€” Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The move by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has been billed to open up investment opportunities in the region and lead to its economic development.

With its announcement, cure.fit has become the first private sector enterprise to publicly announce plans to venture into Jammu and Kashmir.

â€œWe are happy to announce our foray into the newly created union territory of Jammu & Kashmir through cult.fit fitness centres," Ankit Nagori, co-founder cure.fit, said in a statement.

"As Indiaâ€™s most loved fitness brand, we want to make our services accessible to everyone in line with our mission to propagate healthy living in India," he added.

Nagori revealed plans to start with five fitness centres in the union territory before further expanding its presence in the region.

"The recent announcement from the government of India potentially opens up opportunities for our business growth and also create job opportunities. We intend to foray with five cult.fit fitness centres and keep on working to expand our offerings.

"We look forward to delighting our customers in Jammu & Kashmir and empowering them in their journey towards a healthier living," said Nagori.