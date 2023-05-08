Sequoia-backed Cuemath lays off 100 employees, founder Manan Khurma back as CEO

Cuemath has laid off about 100 employees across teams and the company’s founder Manan Khurma is back into the role of CEO
Edtech firm Cuemath has laid off about 100 employees across teams, the company said on May 8. Sequoia Capital India and Unitus Ventures backed company’s founder Manan Khurma, in a LinkedIn post, also announced that he is getting back into the role of CEO.
The firm’s current CEO Vivek Sunder will transition from his full-time role to work with the company, in an advisory capacity, on his areas of expertise - like acquisition funnels and GTM strategies, he said.
“Some functions and roles will also be rationalised, to reflect our increased focus on LCX and retention. While this will impact some talented people who have contributed a lot to Cuemath, we are committed to supporting our affected colleagues with everything they need to ensure a smooth transition into the next phase of their professional journey. And we are incredibly grateful to them for being part of the math mission thus far,” Khurma said in the post.
The edtech's move comes nearly a year after the firm raised close to $60 million in a round led by Alpha Wave, which doubled its valuation to $407 million making it an edtech soonicorn (soon-to-be-unicorn).
Besides Unitus and Sequoia Capital, Cuemath has Lightrock India, Google parent Alphabet’s independent growth fund CapitalG, Manta Ray, and Alpha Wave as its investors.
The firing spree, especially in the tech sector across the world, began early last year and has seen 90 Indian startups laying off more than 25,000 employees. As many as 6,000 people have been let go in the first four months of 2023.
Besides Meesho, several unicorns have cut jobs, the largest of them coming in edtech, with BYJU's, Unacademy and others slashing jobs in their core businesses and at subsidiaries in multiple rounds.
Most companies have cited cost pressures, over-estimation of growth projections, an uncertain macro environment and a funding slowdown as few of the top reasons.
