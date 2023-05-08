Sequoia-backed Cuemath lays off 100 employees, founder Manan Khurma back as CEO

2 Min(s) Read
Cuemath has laid off about 100 employees across teams and the company’s founder Manan Khurma is back into the role of CEO
Edtech firm Cuemath has laid off about 100 employees across teams, the company said on May 8. Sequoia Capital India and Unitus Ventures backed company’s founder Manan Khurma, in a LinkedIn post, also announced that he is getting back into the role of CEO.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The firm’s current CEO Vivek Sunder will transition from his full-time role to work with the company, in an advisory capacity, on his areas of expertise - like acquisition funnels and GTM strategies, he said.
“Some functions and roles will also be rationalised, to reflect our increased focus on LCX and retention. While this will impact some talented people who have contributed a lot to Cuemath, we are committed to supporting our affected colleagues with everything they need to ensure a smooth transition into the next phase of their professional journey. And we are incredibly grateful to them for being part of the math mission thus far,” Khurma said in the post.