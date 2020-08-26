Startup CredoLab raises $7 million in Series A investment round led by GBG Updated : August 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST In addition to GBG, the round saw participation from Walden International, an existing investor and Access Venture Capital among other new investors. CredoLab develops bank-grade digital scorecards for banks, lenders, ecommerce, travel, ride-hailing, ewallets, insurance and retail companies. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply