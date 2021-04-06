Cred valued at $2.2 billion with new round, Kunal Shah says 'conscious call' to not monetise in first 2 years Updated : April 06, 2021 03:52 PM IST "Valuation is not something we celebrate. More fundraise is more responsibility to deliver returns to investors," Kunal Shah told CNBC-TV18. Further, the company has announced another ESOP buyback up to $5 million. "We took a conscious call to not monetise in the first couple of years. Many companies monetise 5-8 years after building distribution," he added. Published : April 06, 2021 03:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply