Cred valued at $2.2 billion with new round, Kunal Shah says 'conscious call' to not monetise in first 2 years

Updated : April 06, 2021 03:52 PM IST

"Valuation is not something we celebrate. More fundraise is more responsibility to deliver returns to investors," Kunal Shah told CNBC-TV18.
Further, the company has announced another ESOP buyback up to $5 million.
"We took a conscious call to not monetise in the first couple of years. Many companies monetise 5-8 years after building distribution," he added.
