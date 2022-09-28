    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homestartup News

    CRED, upGrad, Groww & Zepto are the top startups where Indians want to work: LinkedIn

    CRED, upGrad, Groww & Zepto are the top startups where Indians want to work: LinkedIn

    CRED, upGrad, Groww & Zepto are the top startups where Indians want to work: LinkedIn
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Akhil V   IST (Published)

    Mini

    To compile this year's LinkedIn Top Startups List for India 2022 list, the platform looked at employee growth, job seeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees and how well these startups pulled talent from LinkedIn's Top Companies list.

    LinkedIn has revealed the top 25 startups 'where India wants to work and grow' based on the activity of more than 92 million professionals on the networking platform. The four unicorns — CRED, upGrad, Groww and Zepto — topped the 'LinkedIn Top Startups List for India 2022'.
    In order of ranking, Skyroot Aerospace, MBA Chai Wala, Spinny, The Good Glamm Group, GrowthSchool and BluSmart complete the Top-10.
    To compile this year's list, the platform looked at employee growth, job seeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees and how well these startups pulled talent from LinkedIn's Top Companies list.
    "The Indian startup ecosystem displays great resilience as we continue to see the rise of new startups with 68 percent of entrants on the list appearing for the first time," said Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor at LinkedIn News India.
    The list features sunrise sectors with startups operating in the electric vehicles and mobility ecosystem — BluSmart (10th), Rapido (14th), Park+ (16th) and Zypp Electric (20th). Also, India's spacetech startups that have found the escape velocity to take off with new launches this year — Skyroot Aerospace (5th) and Agnikul Cosmos (22nd).
    Fitness platform Ultrahuman (19th) and organic food marketplace Living Food (20th) debuted on this year’s list by enabling consumers to lead a conscious and healthy lifestyle.
    Also Read: D2C brand Join Ventures raises $23.5 million funding led by Motilal Oswal
    "These startups are navigating the uncertain macro environment by optimising their businesses for sustainable growth and taking a more prudent approach towards scaling their business," Banerjee said.
    Since the beginning of this year, with the funding winter turning into a layoffs season, at least 12,000 employees have been let go at more than 40 startups.
    Understandably, most of these startups didn't make it to LinkedIn's list, as startups that have laid off 20 percent or more of their workforce within the methodology time frame were ineligible. Last year's toppers — Unacademy and Udaan — have made their way out, after carrying out lay-offs this year.
    On the other hand, the 25 startups on the list increased headcount over the methodology time frame — July 1 , 2021 to June 30, 2022 — by a minimum of 10 percent. "It's great to see young professionals embrace India’s startup ecosystem, with 56 percent of all hires in the top 25 startups being aged below 30, and 17 percent aged below 25, at the time of joining," said Banerjee.
    So, it's not all gloom. Commenting on this year's topper, LinkedIn said, "Besides gaining popularity for its quirky ads in the past two years, CRED is also setting new benchmarks for employee wellbeing by offering benefits such as ElderCare, egg freezing, and one-on-one support for mental wellness to its employees."
    Cred is not alone in offering such employee-friendly benefits as the 'Great Resignation', 'Quiet Quitting' and 'Moonlighting' grab headlines. From afternoon naps and side-gigs to lucrative employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), startups are going all the way to keep their staff satisfied.
    In order of ranking, here’s a list of the 25 companies that made it to the LinkedIn Top Startups 2022 India list:
    Sr NoStartup
    1CRED
    2upGrad
    3Groww
    4Zepto
    5Skyroot Aerospace
    6MBA Chai Wala
    7Spinny
    8The Good Glamm Group
    9GrowthSchool
    10BluSmart
    11ShareChat
    12Ditto Insurance
    13Simpl
    14Rapido
    15Classplus
    16Park+
    17BlissClub
    18DealShare
    19Ultrahuman
    20Living Food
    21FamPay
    22AgniKul Cosmos
    23Stanza Living
    24Pocket FM
    25Zypp Electric
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Credindia startupsLinkedInStartupUpgrad

    Next Article

    Startup Digest: Razorpay acquires PoshVine, Ryan Reynolds invests in Bending Spoons & FTX to acquire bankrupt Voyager's assets

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng