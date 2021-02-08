Business Worth $806 mn, Cred's Rs 52-lakh revenue sparks valuation, business model debate Updated : February 08, 2021 02:51 PM IST Credit-card payments app Cred, which was recently valued at $806 million, posted a loss of Rs 360 crore on operational revenue of a mere Rs 52 lakh in fiscal year 2020. The news triggered a debate on social media on valuing startups that grow fast but have a hazy business model outlook. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply