COVID-19: This edu-tech start-up just raked in $9 million to digitise more coaching centres

With COVID-19 turning into the new normal and social distancing becoming the buzzword even among schools and colleges, education technology start-ups believe their cash registers will ring throughout 2020. So, it seems is the case with edu-tech space, Classplus. The B-to-B start-up has raised capital of $9 million in Series-A funding.

RTP Global Leads Funding

The round was led by early-stage tech investor RTP Global, while existing investors Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital, India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures and Strive also pitched in. Classplus said the capital will be used to expand product offerings and scale the company’s technology slack on offer. The start-up added that it is working with content publishers to enable easier access to online assessments.

Today, over 3,500 coaching centres across 70 cities use Classplus to conduct online coaching sessions. The start-up is focusing on expanding product, engineering and business teams in India. "Our new fund-raise will help us serve more teachers with a world-class product experience," said Mukul Rustagi, co-founder and chief executive officer, Classplus

70 Million Indian Students Attend Private Coaching

"India is home to the largest after-school tuition market in the world and their delivery models keep evolving as we speak," Rustagi added, "As national examinations move online, this must be the case with after-school tuition practices too." He said the company’s fresh funding is a testament to its ability to digitise the ecosystem.

Although e-learning has been around as a concept since the internet boom, Indian tutoring has largely stayed offline. Coaching centres have thus become a key player in the Indian elementary education and high-school ecosystem. In fact, over 70 million students are estimated to take private tutoring in India, every year. Classplus and its tech hopes to change all that by getting tutors to run communication, payments, practice tests and schedules online.

"Classplus is liquidating this imbalance by empowering tutors with full-stack mobile solutions, while maintaining and further improving the high reputation of tutors,” said Kirill Kozhevnikov, Partner, RTP Global, while elaborating on his company’s decision to fund the start-up.