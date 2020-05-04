Startup COVID-19: This edu-tech start-up just raked in $9 million to digitise more coaching centres Updated : May 04, 2020 07:36 PM IST Classplus said the capital will be used to expand product offerings and scale the company’s technology slack on offer. In fact, over 70 million students are estimated to take private tutoring in India, every year. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365