The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt businesses across the world and startups are no exception. An uncertain business environment, changing consumer behavior and the unprecedented lockdown has taken a toll on startups, as many entrepreneurs struggle to save their business from sinking!

70 percent startups are facing an impact on business

12 percent have shut operations

60 percent are operating with disruptions

22 percent have cash reserves of up to 3-6 months to meet fixed costs

68 percent startups are making big cuts in operational and administrative expenses

30 percent will lay off employees if the lockdown was to get extended

43 percent have already cut salaries between 20 percent and 40 percent over the period of April-June 2020

Reducing cash burn, rethinking the business model, meeting customer needs have become the top priorities for startups as they navigate these choppy waters.

Ganesh Raju, Founder, TurboStart adds, “To navigate the evolving situation, startups must focus on cash preservation so sufficient capital is available to ride out the crisis. While some have been able to secure new funding, others might want to consider alternative sources of funding. We have also seen a number of startups, re-think their businesses and evolve as per the current situation. Startups must use their strengths in innovation to re-strategize and re-think their business.”

Investors in one third or 33 percent of Indian startups have put the investment decision on hold

10 percent investors have called off deals

8 percent startups have received funds from deals signed pre COVID-19

Almost all of the investors surveyed (96 percent) said, that the pandemic has had an impact on their startup investments. 92 percent of investors expect funding into startups to stay low for the rest of the year.

59 percent of investors will prefer to work with their existing portfolio companies and only 41 percent are considering new deals.

Even as deals dry up and the economic environment remains cloudy, there are some sectors that have outperformed and investors are lining up for a piece of the pie - 35 percent investors are actively looking to invest in healthcare start-ups followed by EdTech, AI/Deep Tech, FinTech and Agri.

44 percent of the incubators surveyed highlighted that day-to-day operations have been considerably impacted by the pandemic. Most incubators are working to support their portfolio companies by providing them platforms to interact with mentors, investors, and industry.