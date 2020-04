The government has been working on improving India's healthcare infrastructure to get it ready to deal with any possible spike in positive cases of COVID-19. One of its thrust areas has been scaling up production of ventilators.

Apart from enlisting auto-makers and public sector units, it has also roped in the Defence Research & Development Organisation or DRDO to ramp up manufacturing of essential medical devices. Earlier this week, it placed an order of 30,000 from Bharat Electronics and 10,000 ventilators from Noida-based med-tech startup AgVa Healthcare.

AgVa will work in collaboration with carmaker Maruti Suzuki to produce these ventilators. Maruti will provide its premises and manpower. The design belongs to AgVa Healthcare.

For more on the status of the production of ventilators, and how AgVa's collaboration with Maruti is panning out, Shereen Bhan spoke with AgVa Healthcare's co-founder Diwakar Vaish.

Vaish said, "What we are trying to do is, we are trying to scale up using the existing infrastructure of Maruti. India had a requirement of approximately 6,000-8,000 ventilators in an year and we were dealing with somewhere around 600 units per year. So that translates to somewhere around the capacity of 100 units in a month."

"We had a peak capacity of 5,000 units a month. From 5,000 units we had to scale-up to 20,000 units because that is the need of the hour. At that point of time, our vendors were not ready to scale up according to the need of the hour and so we went ahead and we did consortium with Maruti."

"Maruti is giving us some of the design elements, some of the parts which were earlier manufactured by ourselves or our vendors. Since Maruti is already strong in manufacturing sector, so increasing it from let us say 200 or 300 pieces to somewhere around 20,000 pieces a month should be a peanut job for them."

He further added, "We are also working with Maruti in order to scale up and increase and make the whole process of importing the parts from different parts of the world much leaner."

"There are multiple equipment which are coming from different parts of the world and since there is a travel ban and along with that there is an overall shortage of freighters that are coming into our country right now, so there is a huge backlog of parts availability in our country. So we are trying along with Maruti to get these parts at the earliest."

"Whatever products which we are using, for example, we are changing the sensors, the communication strategies are exactly the same, the overall specs of the sensors are exactly the same, also all of these sensors are medical grade sensors and they are certified for medical use, so additional testing is not required."

The overall circuit which was designed many months ago itself was completely capable of handling all of these sensors and there is no change that is required in the circuit board, it is only the change in the programme that is required, he added.

"Obviously we can do the testing here itself on the bench and that can be taken care off. At this point of time there is no testing agency in our country and there are no standards in our country to comply with."