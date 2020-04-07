COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka's essential services get a smooth ride, thanks to this Bengaluru start-up

Social distancing and the need to quarantine may have come as the worst possible news to the economy and businesses in general, but some tech start-ups have managed to turn these bleak times into a clear opportunity.

By creating what it calls a "simple and accessible tech solution" during the lockdown, Bengaluru-based community management solution provider, MyGate has enabled Karnataka to leverage its technology and adhere to better social distancing.

The last week has seen a manifold increase in traffic on the MyGate platform, thanks to its tie-up with the Karnataka State Police, to issue e-passes to a state in lockdown.

MyGate spent 96 hours to build its E-pass infrastructure, which launched on March 31. “Ever since, 137,000 passes have been issued to 20,400 organisations, and there remains a backlog since many more have been applied for,” said Vijay Arisetty, founder and chief executive officer, MyGate.

No Physical Passes, Better Social Distancing

In a nutshell, MyGate’s E-passes have helped Karnataka cope with the lockdown in a manner that facilitates social distancing by preventing crowding at police stations, which would have otherwise had to issue physical passes for movement in the midst of the lockdown.

The initiative has helped essential service providers, government employees on duty and delivery personnel to move amidst strict quarantine measures across the state.

“Companies applied for the pass online and Karnataka State Police personnel were enabled with the option to approve requests and check on validity at a later date,” said Vijay. “We are also planning to roll out an API-enabled solution where passes will be generated only when essential orders need to be delivered,” he added, “This will make sure that only verified delivery executives enter an apartment complex.”

Scalable Tech Solution

MyGate now has plans to market the concept to other metropolises, and says it has received interest from other state governments. “MyGate has built a scalable solution that can be rolled out to any city in India,” said Vijay, "We have received interest from multiple departments.”