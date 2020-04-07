  • SENSEX
COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka's essential services get a smooth ride, thanks to this Bengaluru start-up

Updated : April 07, 2020 05:53 PM IST

MyGate spent 96 hours to build its E-pass infrastructure, which launched on March 31.
The initiative has helped essential service providers, government employees on duty and delivery personnel to move amidst strict quarantine measures across the state.
MyGate now has plans to market the concept to other metropolises, and says it has received interest from other state governments.
