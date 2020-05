Food delivery firm Swiggy is planning to lay off 1,100 employees over the next few days, spanning across multiple grades and functions. Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder & CEO of Swiggy, informed the staff about the decision through an email on Monday.

“Today is one of the saddest days for Swiggy as we have to go through an unfortunate downsizing exercise. With a heavy heart, I have tried to share the reasons and details of the process below, because you deserve to know," wrote Sriharsha Majety in the email.

The news from Swiggy comes days after restaurant aggregator Zomato said it will lay off around 13 percent of its workforce.