Oyo has a new worry - Coronavirus

Updated : January 31, 2020 08:18 PM IST

60-70 percent bookings for Chinese New Year cancelled because of coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Oyo has grown into one of the largest hotel chains in China, and operates over 10,000 hotels across 320 cities in the country.
The Chinese New Year is the peak time for tourism industry in China.
