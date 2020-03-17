  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Online grocers, pharmacies see surge in demand, but ridesharing and co-working startups suffer

Updated : March 17, 2020 11:09 AM IST

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted every industry globally and startups in India are no aberration.
Online grocery platforms such as BigBasket and Grofers have seen demand double in the last few days owing to customers looking to stock essential items.
One of the sectors facing the brunt of employees working from home is the mushrooming co-working business.
