  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Business

Coronavirus effect: No India-dedicated funds, no fresh LP commitments in April, says report

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:51 PM IST

"There was no fundraise recorded in April 2020. This is the first time since August 2016 that we are witnessing a month in which nil India-dedicated funds have been raised," EY and IVCA said in the report.
Startup deals, though highest in value among all deal types at $347 million, saw a decline of 61 percent YoY.
April saw five exits worth $117 million, lowest value of exits in 41 months and the lowest number of exits in 70 months.
Coronavirus effect: No India-dedicated funds, no fresh LP commitments in April, says report

You May Also Like

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement