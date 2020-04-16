Business Coronavirus effect: BlackBuck to lay off over 200 employees, Ecom Express puts hiring on hold Updated : April 16, 2020 03:05 PM IST The company is in the process to lay off between 200-250 employees, mainly from the customer experience and operations teams. The company has over 400,000 partner trucks empanelled on its platform, and serves over 30,000 onboard clients, including Asian Paints, Coca Cola, ITC, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever. Ecom Express said it has put hiring on hold and also stopped major capex spends. The company, however, said it will not be laying off any employees.