  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after 2 sessions of losses; metal, banks gain most
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Home Startup
Business

Coronavirus effect: BlackBuck to lay off over 200 employees, Ecom Express puts hiring on hold

Updated : April 16, 2020 03:05 PM IST

The company is in the process to lay off between 200-250 employees, mainly from the customer experience and operations teams.
The company has over 400,000 partner trucks empanelled on its platform, and serves over 30,000 onboard clients, including Asian Paints, Coca Cola, ITC, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever. 
Ecom Express said it has put hiring on hold and also stopped major capex spends. The company, however, said it will not be laying off any employees. 
Coronavirus effect: BlackBuck to lay off over 200 employees, Ecom Express puts hiring on hold

You May Also Like

Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF

Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement