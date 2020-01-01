This startup provides a platform for SMEs for export and import products and services
Updated : January 01, 2020 04:42 PM IST
The four-year-old Connect2India helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) find overseas markets for products.
Its online marketplace enables SMEs to directly arrange export and import orders from worldwide buyers and suppliers.
The company has also forayed into large enterprises segment this year, helping them expand their global markets.
