CommerceIQ raises $60 million in Series C funding; plans to scale India operations

Ecommerce management startup CommerceIQ on Tuesday has raised $60 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners, the venture capital and private equity firm behind market-changing brands Shopify, Twitter, Hello Fresh, and Wix, among others.

Existing investors Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group also participated in the round. The company is expecting to hit $1.2 trillion by 2024. Nikitas Koutoupes, managing director at Insight Partners will join CommerceIQ’s board.

"It is not necessarily obvious that most of the digital commerce is thriving through indirect channels, like Amazon, Walmart and the like, with only 15 percent occurring through brands’ direct efforts. CommerceIQ’s unique focus on indirect channels is helping large brands deliver on the metrics that matter and win the lion share of the e-commerce market in a post-pandemic world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome CommerceIQ to the Insight portfolio."

With this fresh influx of funding, the company plans to expand its global footprint, product research and development focused on further maximising brand revenue and profitability on Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Target and other online marketplaces.

"With a 40 percent growth in ecommerce this year alone, it is imperative that brands apply automation and machine learning to manage their business online," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ.

"The tried and true methods that were perfected for brick and mortar simply do not work online. Our customers are using our platform to win in e-commerce, by harnessing real-time visibility to all aspects of the operation within a single source of truth to drive automations at scale," Hariharan added.

Funds will further enhance CommerceIQ’s offering to help leading consumer brands such as Kellogg’s, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive and Spectrum Brands win online, and support the rapid growth of its India operations. The startup is also looking for additional key hires in software and product development, data science & analytics, product operations and support.

"The technology behind our award-winning platform was developed in India and our presence in the region is critical to sustaining our future growth. In the last two years in India alone, we have doubled our headcount and as we move forward, these operations will be a pillar of the overall growth of the company and our ability to deliver on our ambitious product roadmap. With such a talented and passionate team, we also expect India to be a cornerstone to our future market expansion into Asia-Pacific as a whole," Hariharan added.

CommerceIQ has clocked a triple-digit growth over the last two years and has onboarded over 2200 brands. The company reports, its customers have seen a 40 percent increase in incremental sales, a 20 percent improvement in profitability, and a 20 percent increase in Share of Voice on Amazon and other online marketplaces.

The Silicon Valley startup has raised $81 million since its inception.