CollegeDekho acquires Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial for Rs 50 crore, aims to hit 4x revenue growth

Edtech firm CollegeDekho has acquired its peer firms Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial for about Rs 50 crore in a mix of cash and equity deal.

With this, CollegeDekho aims to hit a 4x revenue run rate growth over its last year’s numbers and scale further to maximise its growth this year. After the acquisition, Getmyuni will continue to operate independently and some of the leadership team will also join the board of the combined entity, the company said in a statement.

CollegeDekho and Getmyuni will cater to almost 50 percent of all higher education traffic in the country. With this partnership, the firms aim to drive more than 25 crore annual student traffic and facilitate 30,000+ enrolments across almost 2000 partner colleges.

Acquiring IELTSMaterial will also enable CollegeDekho to scale its recently announced online learning vertical CollegeDekho Learn by adding English Testing Exam preparation capabilities for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, and OET which will further boost its fast-growing study abroad business, the firm added.

“The acquisition of IELTSMaterial.com will help us enhance CollegeDekho Learn even further whilst strengthening CollegeDekho Study Abroad too." said Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho.

The announcement comes on the back of CollegeDekho’s recently concluded $35 million Series B fundraise. With the increasing digitalisation of education, India’s e-learning market, the second largest after the US, is expected to boom. CollegeDekho had said its entry into India’s $2 billion e-learning market is aimed at helping 27.5 million undergraduates and four million postgraduate students with its specially designed courses.