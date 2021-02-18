College admissions platform Leverage Edu raises Rs 47 crore in Series A Updated : February 18, 2021 06:57 PM IST Founded in 2017, the platform helps student discover the right program and identify the right match for a higher education option. As of today, the startup operates platforms LeverageEdu.com, UniValley.com, Ivy100.com, and virtual fair platform UniConnect. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply