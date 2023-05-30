CoinSwitch Ventures' Web3 Discovery Fund fuels $25 million in funding for startups

The Discovery Fund aims to identify and empower entrepreneurs and early-stage startups to leverage the potential of cryptocurrencies to address real-world problems.

CoinSwitch Ventures, the investment arm of CoinSwitch, a homegrown crypto-investing platform, announced on Tuesday that it has invested in 12 promising startups, facilitating nearly $25 million in subsequent funding through its Web3 Discovery Fund.

The fund, which supports early-stage startups developing blockchain-based solutions for the Web3 landscape, has gained traction and expanded its investor network from six to over 70 participants in less than nine months.

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch, expressed his pride in the fund's accomplishments, stating, "Our fund's philosophy was born out of the challenges we faced while setting up CoinSwitch. The roadblock then led us to establish a fund that not only provides funds but also expertise and networking opportunities. It is with great pride that I share our achievement of facilitating approximately $25 million in subsequent funding for pioneering innovations within the Web3 space."