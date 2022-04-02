Coach-Soch: Why leaders need to unlearn

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. To ‘unlearn’ is to grow

It’s common for us to hear of startups shutting down; our friends who turned into founders or entrepreneurs admitting difficulties and business failure. It is evident that the founder of a startup has to act as the ‘jack of all trade’ across each business function.

Looking at successful founders and business leaders, one learns of a simple yet difficult skill - ‘ability to unlearn’.

Leaders have this amazing ability to unlearn quickly and to learn newer things all the time. They surely know that they don’t have all the answers.

Learn or Unlearn

Many of us think that learning is difficult beyond a certain age or mental condition. However, it is unlearning that has more mental blocks.

Unlearning is the process of discarding something from your memory. When you unlearn something you forget it, put it aside, and lose knowledge of it. In many cases when we unlearn something we can even overcome poor habits or prejudice.

“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.”-- Alvin Toffler, futurist and philosopher

Many a time, we struggle to unlearn, simply because we have been doing something the same way for a very long time. The ability to unlearn can come in only if there is a willingness for it. In an organisation or team, unless the culture demonstrates a willingness to accept newer ways and to let go of older processes, unlearning won’t happen. Building open conversational channels to discuss issues would further encourage unlearning. In this digital century, teams have to quickly unlearn what’s irrelevant to bring context to their content. This is where ‘unlearn, learn and relearn’ as a cycle would impact positively.

Founders and agility

Making mistakes is a human trait. Acknowledging them and learning from those mistakes separate the special folks from the rest. Good leaders accept that mistakes are part of any journey and they handle those well. They even share learnings from the mistakes with their teams and this behavioural aspect builds trust.

For example, professional skill sets and jobs that were in demand and that paid well even five years ago are not necessarily in demand today. And today’s popular jobs may not even exist seven years hence.

Letting go of the old and adopting the new is not always easy. To survive and to move ahead in career and life, we need to learn, unlearn and relearn to keep pace with the VUCA world we live in.

Building a new venture or scaling a startup is learning. Agile leaders have demonstrated these frequently. What served you as an early stage or first-time founder might be damaging later on. Often the very behaviours and skills that were critical to a leader's success at one stage could become a liability and hold them back at the next stage of their growth.

To ask yourself

What did you unlearn ?

What new skills or techniques or leadership skills did you learn?

Did (do) you have a reverse mentor who is much younger than you?

What was the single most difficult unlearning?

What prevented you from unlearning easily?

Did your colleagues prove to be catalysts in your unlearning process?

Do you have a list of few skills to learn?

Do you have list of what to relearn this year?

What is your wish list of two things to unlearn this year?

Unlearning is also letting go of what used to work and working to understand what’s needed for the next stage of work or life. The transition phase could also make you feel insecure or helpless.

When leaders feel that they have to provide all the answers their downfall starts. Impactful leaders actually ask the deep questions for their teams to think through. Leaders need to be learners and exemplify learning and growth as a necessary condition for those you lead.