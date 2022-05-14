Coach-Soch: Why do founders need mentors?

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Why do founders need a mentor?

Founders know their stakeholders well. They solve issues regularly. They love challenges and are good at problem-solving. They are used to failures and successes. They have been able to sell their ideas to investors and solutions to consumers. After a few funding rounds, they know they are wealthy and networked.

Do they really need a mentor?

“They think they know. They think they know until they see that they don’t. And by then, it is usually too late.”

Mentors and decisions

The primary role of mentors is to enhance the quality of decisions that founders make. It surely is not to take decisions on behalf of the founders.

With startup ventures becoming more complex, chances of success depend not just on hard work and execution capability, but more on actually making the right decisions on time almost always. For founders, beyond a point, their family and friends hesitate to provide feedback - sometimes even due to the person’s reluctance to accept, or simply due to the gravitas they have acquired.

Mentors offer objective critique where necessary and also frank inputs as their mentoring success depends on the mentee using those inputs— both of which can strengthen the personal and professional aspects of the founder. Successful founders always used mentors to seek inputs, insights, advice and tips to cope and develop.

No matter who you are, where you’ve come from or what you have achieved, a good mentor is a valuable relationship to hold. A committed mentor can help a founder through her or his evolution journey and help her/him constantly introspect and reflect.

An honest mentor is neutral and helps challenge the mentee with his thought process, alternate perspectives and assumptions.

Mentors and milestones

Mentors can help set healthy ground rules or boundaries that help founders shape their priorities, define unacceptable behaviour. They also provide guidance on work-life balance. Mentors help bring awareness to issues that may be affecting founders’ well-being. They can play a vital role in shaping a founder as an self-aware individual and not just with business inputs.

Mentors usually bring these to the table :

-their experiences and expertise

-business understanding

-wealth of learnings from their own career journey & their professional network

-credibility

-ability to understand founder issues, as well as to be focussed on larger goals to accomplish

-what’s needed for a business to be built

-ability to give honest feedback, despite of who the Founder is

-ability emphasise with a situation and to share their learnings for the mentee to introspect

-Confidentiality

The mentor-mentee relationship is a process based on mutual-trust and effort invested by both parties. It could even be a commercially-based relationship, ideally a long-term success outcome.

Do not expect a mentor to wave a magic wand and solve all your problems or mistakes. The mentor’s advice will be effective only if you are willing to listen, unlearn, learn, and implement. More importantly, be honest with your mentor– honest about your business’ positive and negative sides, your flaws and capabilities, as well as your fears.

Good founder guide

If you are seeking a new mentor, make a short checklist of what your expectations are.

What are you seeking from the mentor?

What key immediate challenges and long-term objectives do you need help with?

When you meet the person, are you feeling secure and is their mutual conversation possible?

A good mentor generally listens more than (s)he speaks.

Has your mentor faced a crisis? Something that can be a lesson for your own venture.

A good mentor talks from experience, and shares it in a truthful way so that it can be of help to the mentee. Do you feel this mentor is such a person?

Do you feel energised after the conversation?

Working with a mentor is life-changing because it helps you understand who you are and what you want to become. While mentors are not therapists, they help promote feelings of awareness and discovery that only come through conscious effort.