Coach-Soch: When entrepreneurs, employees are bored

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Entrepreneurs feeling bored? Entrepreneurs feeling bored?

Boredom is a state of mind in which the individual is not mentally stimulated by his/her surroundings. This causes them to be un-motivated or even demotivated to do any work.

Boredom can be seen in many ways including :

Feeling of ‘emptiness’

Lack of interest in most of the routine activities

Not able to stay focused for a longer time

Being restless, without the ability to focus

Inability to relax

Boredom can be an alarm bell. If it is not addressed to its root cause, it can become toxic for the organisation. Especially when the leader or founder is bored.

There are enough research studies that demonstrate boredom causes employees to quit or change their jobs. In addition, we are of late observing the ‘Great Resignation’ syndrome globally.

Boredom can be triggered when employees don’t have a sufficient workload or the relevant type of work to match their skills. Most employees like to be challenged with higher performance goals. Rewards are only one end of that spectrum. Being appreciated for their potential is a need for most of us.

For you to think:

Are you multi-tasking most of the time and at the same time, have free time too?

Are you used to being busy all the time?

Do you know what to do if you have a half-day free?

Do you have hobbies apart from work?

Are you happy with your work?

Are you happy?

Purpose and performance

If the employees don’t feel that they are working towards a corporate purpose, they lose motivation. That’s why it is important to communicate to the stakeholders the reason why the organisation exists. The employees should feel part of that entire organisational journey.

Most of the individuals have a sense of urgency towards learning and unlearning. A corporate ecosystem conducive to constant learning helps in building a sense of wanting in employees to do more for the success and growth of the organisation. They have the desire to contribute to that overall organisational existence.

Sadly, it is also observed that living for the optics of maintaining a social standing, or even social-media coolness quotient, many founders/leaders become like ‘Jekyl & Hyde’ split personalities. This duality at times is in opposition to their personal values or purpose. Boredom then becomes an outcome.

Founders and high-energy leaders are used to a frenzied pace and the dynamism of a startup ecosystem, generally struggling to adjust to a steady-state organisation.

Founders go from being the most worked person to the person with almost nothing else to do as they have poured their energies and efforts into the organisation, and almost have no other passion to follow. Boredom is a scary occupational hazard for founders and high-energy leaders. It can lead to poor decisions. Disengaged leaders hurt the firm with their larger-than-life energy levels that lack channelising. In fact, it is also common to see successful leaders being bored.

Given our current technology fixation and glued-to-gadgets behaviour, it is easy to be distracted.

“Busier you are, easier it is to be bored.”

For you to think :

Look at the relationships you have.

Have you been in regular touch with your friends?

How’s your career progressing?

What about the friends you have?

How is your work and family life affecting you?

Are you feeling bored yet again?

Is their a purpose in your daily set of activities?

If you are not able to think through and confront your demons, it is time for you to introspect on meaning of life.

And what it means to you.

All the answers are within. But for which, you need to introspect, and question your purpose.