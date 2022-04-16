Coach Soch: How to work on a business idea

To question, is to think. To think, is to introspect. To introspect, is to seek. To seek, is to be aware. To be aware, is when the journey begins. Ideas to incubation: Foundational pillar

Looking at the success of various startups (both technology-based and other non-tech ones), one wonders how those individual founders sourced their ideas?

How does one get ideas?

Where do those ideas emanate from?

How does one know if the idea is worth pursuing?

How does one quantify the value of the idea?

How does one validate the idea and kick start it towards an entrepreneurial journey?

Seed of the idea

Do you also feel that your best ideas suddenly appear, when you are in your routine - be it at the gym or many a times in the bathroom or even while doodling?

Do you also have the urge to get up in the middle of the night, when that idea strikes you, and you feel like making a note of the idea before you sleep off again?

To make the scenario cinematic, an idea looks like a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat. It seems to happen when we least expect it to.

While rationalising the ideation process, the easy way to have a business idea is to solve the problems that the business or its stakeholders face. In successful ventures, one would notice that it was solving consumers’ issues that led to higher adoption and consequent success.

The startup ideas that are shapeable into execution mode have these in common :

Most of those ideas are what those founders themselves have as need-to-solve-for-their-own-need

Many of those ideas-to-market ideas are those that can be built-to-deliver by founders themselves. They have few of the competencies to take it ahead.

Yet the commonly made mistake by startups is to confuse problem-to-solve with ‘problem that does not exist in reality’. Chasing that elusive issue is like chasing a mirage. After some time, even the family and friends of those founders give up hope.

Feedback loop and developing the idea

If you look at successful founders, they have demonstrated a vibrant thinking capability as well as a curious nature to seek constant market observations. They are open to receiving inputs and ideas and are always in ‘observation’ mode. They are eager to question all that they see or hear - be it the ‘why not’ or ‘why’. They crucially observe the emotions such responses evoke, to figure the primal importance of such a need-gap for the potential consumers.

These founders have used constant feedback loop to constantly shape their business idea.

If you have had a business idea:

Who do you share it with?

Who do you ask for feedback?

Would you dare to go to your biggest critic to seek feedback?

Are you open for others to find fault with the business idea?

Have you thought of who else would want your idea as a venture now?

Are you sure of how many people will pay for it despite your beta version having many issues?

Successful founders usually have answers to these questions.

Getting on hot air balloon

Why do so many founders build things no one wants or cares about? It’s due to their thinking that starts with “in my humble opinion” (IMHO) and then trying to bring in ideas without necessary consumer need and market assessment filters.

When a startup actually launches the product or its service, they would need a minimum number of users who would use it despite its flaws. That would be the actual proof of concept of the need. Also, founders who have resilience and self-confidence do not worry about getting into a so-called crowded market because they exactly know what the current players have missed out.

In brief, if you know what the market needs and are ready to serve consumers with the right delivery model and appropriate convenience and pricing, you have a winner.

Start with the idea, and blend it with focused execution. There is no other substitute for success.