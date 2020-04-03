Startup Co-working sector hit with force majeure and zero revenues, moves to form industry body Updated : April 03, 2020 09:37 PM IST At WorkAmp Spaces, which operates four co-working centres in Mumbai and Thane, some customers have invoked the force majeure clause to suspend payments for up to three months. Innov8, which runs over 30 centres across the country, has already seen a few force majeure notices come in from customers who want to suspend payments for a few months. Industry members such as WeWork India, Innov8, 91Springboard and others who first came together on a WhatsApp group to discuss common problems, are now moving to form an industry association.